Seaham crash death biker was 'Golden by name and nature'

Image copyright Empics Image caption Frazer Golden died in a head-on crash with another motorbike on Sunday

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision with another motorbike said he was golden by "name and nature".

Frazer Golden, 30, from Seaham, was killed in the crash at St John's Chapel in Weardale on Sunday.

Parents Linda and Dan and girlfriend of six years Helen Gaughan said his death would leave a "massive void".

Mr Golden had worked at Nissan since he was 18 and his family said he was known for a love of cars and bikes.

In a tribute released through Durham Police, Mr Golden's family said he was a "Mr Fixit" and packed as much into his life as possible.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Frazer Golden had a love of bikes and cars and was restoring a VW campervan to go travelling in with his girlfriend

The family said: "Frazer was a real gentleman, a thoughtful and trustworthy family guy.

"It was his and Helen's ambition to restore and travel in their VW Campervan as they loved to travel and enjoy new adventures.

"His many hobbies included sailing, shooting and canoeing and he excelled at everything he did.

"None of us can imagine how our lives will continue without him and his tragic death will leave a massive void."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 14:10 BST on the A689.