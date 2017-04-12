Man held after car 'driven at pedestrians' in Peterlee

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police said a car was driven at pedestrians in a County Durham town.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which police said happened in the Little Eden area of Peterlee on Tuesday afternoon.

A 26-year-old local man was later arrested after a five-hour stand-off with officers at an empty house in the town's Barsloan Grove.

Durham Police said the property had suffered "significant damage".

A force spokesman said a forensic examination of the house was being carried out.