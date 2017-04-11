WW1 watch for bravery stolen from Blyth museum

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The watch was stolen from the museum on Monday

A watch presented to a solider for his bravery in World War One has been stolen from a museum.

Staff at the Blyth Battery Museum discovered the gold pocket watch had been taken, at 16:00 GMT on Monday.

Northumbria Police said thieves forced a window to get inside to steal the watch from a display.

The watch had been given to Jas Thompson by the Military Merit Committee on 21 May 1920 "in recognition of his gallantry".

'Great upset'

The thieves also stole a "large batch" of Easter eggs that had been collected for a children's egg hunt at the weekend.

PC Billy Mulligan said: "This is a unique watch which was proudly displayed at the town's museum reminding local people of the bravery of servicemen during World War One.

"We want to alert people that it has been stolen so if they do see it being offered for sale they know to call police straightway.

"By breaking into the battery and stealing these items the thieves have caused a great deal of upset to local people of all ages."