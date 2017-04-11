Newcastle Science Central teaching centre approved
A £29m learning and teaching centre at a science and engineering hub has been approved.
The facility at Newcastle Science Central will have a flexible auditorium and lecture theatre for 2,200 Newcastle University students.
Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Suzanne Cholerton said the facility would provide an "excellent environment" for learning and research.
The £350m hub is based on the site of the old Scottish and Newcastle brewery.
The new building will have a "sustainable urban drainage system" to hold back rainwater running off the site.
It will also house an exhibition space and a number of seminar rooms.
Design team Sheppard Robson said it had a "strident design that resonates both with the campus context and the city's history of scientific innovation".