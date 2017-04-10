Motorcyclist killed in Bebside crash named
- 10 April 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Northumberland has been named.
Malcolm Higgins' Kawasaki and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A189 Spine Road beside the Blyth roundabout at Bebside, at 11:50 BST on Sunday.
Mr Higgins, 51, of Front Street, North Shields, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His pillion passenger, a 43-year-old woman, remains in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was unhurt.