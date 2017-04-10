Motorcyclist killed in Bebside crash named

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Both vehicles were travelling northbound

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Northumberland has been named.

Malcolm Higgins' Kawasaki and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A189 Spine Road beside the Blyth roundabout at Bebside, at 11:50 BST on Sunday.

Mr Higgins, 51, of Front Street, North Shields, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His pillion passenger, a 43-year-old woman, remains in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was unhurt.