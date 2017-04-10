Alice Ruggle death: Soldier Trimaan Dhillon denies murder

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Alice Ruggles was found dead at her flat in October last year

A soldier accused of murdering his former girlfriend was obsessive, controlling and manipulative, a court has heard.

Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon stalked and killed Alice Ruggles on 12 October last year after she ended their relationship, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Ms Ruggles, 24, was found with her throat cut at her flat in Rawling Road, Gateshead.

Mr Dhillon, 26, denies murder.

A jury was played a 999 call in which Miss Ruggles' flatmate described finding her "blue" and covered in blood on the bathroom floor of the flat they shared.

In the call, Maxine McGill - who came home to find the front door locked and had to climb through an open window - named Mr Dhillon as the suspect, the court heard.

Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, said Miss Ruggles, originally from Leicestershire, suffered "horrendous injuries" and could not have survived.

'Bubble demeanour'

He played the call, in which Ms McGill appeared extremely distressed and breathed heavily, sometimes calling out her friend's name.

At one point she said: "It looks like she's been attacked. Please help."

She told the call handler Ms Ruggles had reported having trouble with Mr Dhillon, claiming she had called 101 in the past.

Mr Wright said: "Maxine had seen the obsessive and manipulative manner in which Dhillon had harassed and stalked Alice before her death.

"She had seen first hand how Alice's happy, bubbly demeanour had changed over time."

The court heard Mr Dhillon was a serving soldier with the 2 Scots and lived in barracks outside Edinburgh.

He was described in court as a jealous and manipulative man.

The court also heard he was a regular user of internet dating sites and on one occasion a woman he asked out got in contact with Ms Ruggles to warn her about what he was doing.

The trial continues.