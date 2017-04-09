Man charged over death of pedestrian, 91, in Gosforth

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit following the death of an elderly pedestrian.

Catherine Duncan, 91, suffered serious injuries on Jubilee Road in Gosforth on Thursday and died a day later.

The 36-year-old man was also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, having no insurance, and being a disqualified driver.

He has appeared before Newcastle Crown Court and was remanded in custody.