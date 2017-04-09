Bradley Lowery: Terminally ill boy's 'amazing' Grand National day

The parents of terminally ill five-year-old boy Bradley Lowery have praised his "amazing" day as a special guest at Saturday's Grand National.

Bradley met the jockeys at Aintree and had a go on the weighing scales - coming in at 2st 12.5lb (18.37kg).

The boy from Blackhall, County Durham was given the honorary number 41 in the Grand National racecard.

The visit came a day after his family found out his latest and final round of treatment had failed.

"In the light of the news we've got, this is something good to focus on. I have no words for the support we've had - it's been amazing," said mum Gemma.

Image caption Bradley with parents Carl and Gemma

His father Carl said Sunderland fan Bradley's selection in the National was Saphir Du Rheu after chatting to jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

Jockey Club Racecourses had created the honorary Aintree berth and even his own set of colours - on paper in the racecard - to support Bradley's campaign to raise awareness and funds.