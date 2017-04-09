Bradley Lowery: Terminally ill boy's 'amazing' Grand National day
The parents of terminally ill five-year-old boy Bradley Lowery have praised his "amazing" day as a special guest at Saturday's Grand National.
Bradley met the jockeys at Aintree and had a go on the weighing scales - coming in at 2st 12.5lb (18.37kg).
The boy from Blackhall, County Durham was given the honorary number 41 in the Grand National racecard.
The visit came a day after his family found out his latest and final round of treatment had failed.
"In the light of the news we've got, this is something good to focus on. I have no words for the support we've had - it's been amazing," said mum Gemma.
His father Carl said Sunderland fan Bradley's selection in the National was Saphir Du Rheu after chatting to jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.
Jockey Club Racecourses had created the honorary Aintree berth and even his own set of colours - on paper in the racecard - to support Bradley's campaign to raise awareness and funds.