Glider pilot killed in Northumberland field crash

Image caption An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way

A glider pilot has been killed in a crash in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to a report of the craft coming down in a field at Currock Hill, Greenside, at noon.

A 62-year-old man was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Northumbria Police said an investigation into the crash is being carried out and Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.