Glider pilot killed in Northumberland field crash
- 8 April 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A glider pilot has been killed in a crash in Northumberland.
Emergency services were called to a report of the craft coming down in a field at Currock Hill, Greenside, at noon.
A 62-year-old man was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Northumbria Police said an investigation into the crash is being carried out and Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.