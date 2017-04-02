Bradley Lowery: Terminally ill boy in treatment trial

Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light last year

A terminally ill young football fan who has been taken under the wing of major players could be given a new treatment.

Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall, County Durham, who has neuroblastoma, has been accepted on a new cell therapy trial.

A message on the five-year-old's campaign website said he had "a tough week" and was "not too grand".

The new treatment was "still in the very early stages but it has shown promise in other types of cancer", it said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley has become friends with Sunderland player Jermain Defoe

Bradley's parents had a meeting at Great Ormond Street Hospital to sign consent for the new CAR T-cell trial, they said.

The five-year-old has led out the England team at Wembley and his home team of Sunderland.

He was also invited to the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year show.

He has developed a friendship with Jermain Defoe after Defoe and other Sunderland players Vito Mannone, John O'Shea and Sebastian Larsson visited him in hospital.

Neuroblastoma is a rare cancer of unknown cause which affects babies and young children.