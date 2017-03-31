The asylum seeker who fled Ethiopia for safety in Sunderland

Tolosa Tadesse fled to the UK as he believed his life was in danger in his home country Ethiopia.

The 28-year-old is one of about 271 asylum seekers in Sunderland and lives with five others.

He has three degrees but is unable to work until he awaits news of his visa which he finds "really frustrating".

Mr Tadesse says it is "very difficult" being separated from his wife and daughter, but he needs to "stay strong" as his priority is to be given refugee status.

