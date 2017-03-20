Man arrested over Bradley Lowery charity box theft

Image copyright Durham Police

A man has been arrested over the theft of a charity box raising funds for a five-year-old boy with terminal cancer.

The box for Bradley Lowery was stolen from The Lunch Box in Peterlee on Sunday, the Northern Echo reported.

On Monday, Durham Police tweeted a picture of coins in a bag and the message: "Got your money back mate, keep fighting buddy."

Bradley, five, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sunderland fan Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013

The Durham Police tweet also said a man has been arrested.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for Bradley and he has received support from his favourite football club Sunderland and fellow Premier League side Everton.

The money has been used to fund treatment to prolong his life, but last month it was revealed he had developed a new tumour at the base of his back.

Bradley, who has also become friends with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, is set to be a mascot for England when they play Lithuania on 26 March.