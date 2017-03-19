Northumbria Police seek scrapbook officer Henry Littler's family

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Northumbria Police said Henry Littler's scrapbook is "fascinating" and a "piece of history"

Relatives of a police officer who kept a scrapbook of his career are being sought.

Northumbria Police wants to give the book compiled by Henry Littler back to his family.

Mr Littler, who joined the then County Borough of South Shields Police in 1929, started his collection of cuttings and pictures in the 1930s.

Ch Insp Chris Grice described the book as "fascinating" and a "piece of history".

The scrapbook includes Henry Littler's warrant card

Mr Littler served as a detective for a number of years before being promoted to sergeant in 1946 and later inspector.

Ch Insp Grice said: "The newspaper cuttings include incidents he was involved in and details of his promotion, along with some of his sporting achievements and his old warrant card.

Henry Littler joined the force in 1929 and rose to the rank of inspector

"There are also plenty of old photographs of the people Henry worked with over the years.

"Sadly we don't think Henry will still be alive but are hoping he has some living relatives or there are people who knew him and are really keen to trace them so we can share his memories with them."