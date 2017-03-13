Lorry driver John Rogerson jailed after fatal A1 crash

A lorry driver who crashed into a JCB digger, killing its driver instantly, has been jailed.

John Rogerson, of Innerleithen, in the Scottish Borders, hit the JCB driven by Stephen Clarehugh on the A1 near Alnwick, Northumberland, on 9 December 2015.

Rogerson, who later failed a mandatory eye test, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

At Newcastle Crown Court, the 72-year-old was jailed for 28 months.

He was also banned from driving for six years and two months.

The crash happened two miles (3km) south of Alnwick as Rogerson was travelling from Scotland.

Father-of-two Mr Clarehugh, 54, had been a microlight instructor.

In a family statement, his wife Fiona said it was "such a bitter irony that a man who spent thousands of hours safely teaching people to fly, in an environment thought by so many to be so dangerous, should be tragically killed in a road traffic accident - so much life, ended in the blink of an eye".

Sgt Jason Ryder, of Northumbria Police, said: "The mandatory eye test shows that John Rogerson wasn't fit to drive and the fact that he was behind the wheel of an HGV is particularly shocking for me."