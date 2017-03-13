Vandal 'keys' 60 cars in Sunderland attack

Image copyright Owner CCTV Image caption The cars were damaged between midnight and 03.30 GMT on Sunday

Sixty cars were damaged in Sunderland by a vandal who used a key to scratch them, police have said.

The vehicles were parked on Southend Road, Grindon Lane and Gleneagles Road in the Springwell and Grindon areas of the city early on Sunday.

Damage to one car was captured on CCTV by its owner. It showed a male suspect, of medium build, wearing a "biscuit-coloured" hoodie.

Police have appealed for witnesses and mounted extra patrols in the area.