South Shields boy, 14, 'drives himself to school'
- 10 March 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A 14-year-old boy who was spotted driving himself to school was reported to police, a force said.
Northumbria Police said the boy was seen driving a blue Renault Clio in South Shields at 10:10 GMT.
A force spokesman said they found the car parked in a lay-by near Temple Park Road and seized it for not having insurance.
In a tweet, the force's roads unit said the boy "denied all knowledge but forgot his books were in the boot".
The spokesman said: "The male teenager has been spoken to by officers and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."