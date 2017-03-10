Tyne & Wear

South Shields boy, 14, 'drives himself to school'

The Clio Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Northumbria Police said the car was found in a lay-by in South Shields

A 14-year-old boy who was spotted driving himself to school was reported to police, a force said.

Northumbria Police said the boy was seen driving a blue Renault Clio in South Shields at 10:10 GMT.

A force spokesman said they found the car parked in a lay-by near Temple Park Road and seized it for not having insurance.

In a tweet, the force's roads unit said the boy "denied all knowledge but forgot his books were in the boot".

The spokesman said: "The male teenager has been spoken to by officers and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

