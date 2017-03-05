Tyne & Wear

Craig Eade wheelie bin death: Second arrested man bailed

  • 5 March 2017
Gateshead murder scene
Image caption Mr Eade's body was found on 1 March in Gateshead's Northbourne Street

The second man to be arrested over the discovery of a body in a wheelie bin has been released on bail.

The 30-year-old was accused of conspiracy to murder Craig Eade, 23, who was discovered in a back lane in Northbourne Street, Gateshead.

The killing is believed to have happened between 26 and 28 February. The body was found on 1 March.

Paul Watkins, the first man arrested, appeared before Newcastle magistrates on Saturday, charged with murder.

Mr Watkins, 36, of Northbourne Street, was remanded in custody and is due to enter a plea later this month.

Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption No further details of how Craig Eade died have been released

