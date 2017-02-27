Game of Thrones actor Neil Fingleton dies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil Fingleton's title was confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records in 2007

Britain's tallest man, who played a giant in Game of Thrones, has died, reportedly of a heart attack, at the age of 36.

Neil Fingleton, from Durham, was 7ft 7in tall, and was a basketball player in the US before moving into acting.

He played Mag The Mighty in the TV fantasy series, and also worked on X-Men and Dr Who, in which he played the Fisher King monster.

His title as Britain's tallest man was confirmed in 2007.

Speaking on his decision to become an actor, which followed his retirement from basketball due to injury, Mr Fingleton said: "There are tens of millions of people in this country, and I'm the tallest, which is a very special thing.

"So why not use it to my advantage and be recognised, not just for being tall but for being a talented actor."

Image copyright Geoff Caddick

Image copyright Allsport/GettyImages Image caption Mr Fingleton played basketball in the US before his career was ended by injury

Image caption Neil Fingleton was behind the mask of the Fisher King monster in Dr Who

There have been a number of tributes on social media.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine tweeted: "How early, how sad: "Game of Thrones star and UK's tallest man Neil Fingleton dies aged 36."

Middlesbrough MP Tom Blenkinsop tweeted: "Really sad news about Neil Fingleton. Played, amongst many things, Mag the Mighty in #GoT. Also a Huge Boro fan!! Only 36!! So, so sad."

A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."