Terminally ill Bradley Lowery thanks Everton supporters
- 25 February 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Terminally ill Bradley Lowery waved to Everton fans in thanks as he led out his beloved Sunderland FC, days after it was revealed he has a new tumour.
Five-year-old Bradley, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, had only recently undergone treatment.
In September, Bradley's family thanked Everton after the football club donated £200,000 to help him get treatment.
Bradley was carried on to the pitch at Goodison Park before the Premier League match between the two sides.
Well-wishers also raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to pay for antibody treatment in New York, but medics then found his cancer had grown and the family were informed his illness was terminal.
He has since undergone "tumour-shrinking treatment" at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
But on Wednesday his family confirmed scans had revealed a tumour had developed at the base of the youngster's back.
On Friday, the Football Association announced that Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, would be a mascot for the England team.