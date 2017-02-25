Terminally ill Bradley Lowery thanks Everton supporters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley was carried from the pitch at Goodison Park by his father, Carl

Terminally ill Bradley Lowery waved to Everton fans in thanks as he led out his beloved Sunderland FC, days after it was revealed he has a new tumour.

Five-year-old Bradley, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, had only recently undergone treatment.

In September, Bradley's family thanked Everton after the football club donated £200,000 to help him get treatment.

Bradley was carried on to the pitch at Goodison Park before the Premier League match between the two sides.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many of the young Everton fans were keen to meet Bradley

Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley was held by his favourite player, Jermain Defoe, and shook hands with Everton's players

Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley's Sunderland shirt carried a thank you message for Evertonians

Well-wishers also raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to pay for antibody treatment in New York, but medics then found his cancer had grown and the family were informed his illness was terminal.

He has since undergone "tumour-shrinking treatment" at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

But on Wednesday his family confirmed scans had revealed a tumour had developed at the base of the youngster's back.

On Friday, the Football Association announced that Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, would be a mascot for the England team.

Image copyright @BradleysFight Image caption Vito Mannone (left) and Jermain Defoe were among the Sunderland players who visited Bradley earlier this month

Image copyright PA Image caption Sunderland fan Bradley took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light last year