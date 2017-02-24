Terminally ill Bradley Lowery to be England mascot

Image copyright PA Image caption Sunderland fan Bradley took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light last year

Terminally ill football fanatic Bradley Lowery will be the England mascot at a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Bradley, five, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and only has months to live, his mother has said.

The Football Association has announced that he will lead the team onto the pitch when they play Lithuania on 26 March.

The news comes in the same week his family revealed he had developed a new tumour.

Last year, well-wishers raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to pay for antibody treatment in New York, but medics then found his cancer had grown and the family was informed his illness was terminal.

He has since undergone "tumour-shrinking treatment" at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham - an avid Sunderland fan - will also be mascot at the team's away game at Everton on Saturday.

Sunderland manager David Moyes said: "He'll be very much part of the day."