Bomb plotter garden search unearths 'nothing of concern'

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Lyburd was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of possessing weapons with intent to endanger life

Police have called off their search at the former home of a Newcastle man jailed for plotting a mass murder.

Liam Lyburd was sentenced to life in 2015 for planning killings at Newcastle College using pistols, pipe bombs and machetes.

Following a tip-off, forensic and bomb disposal officers searched the garden of his former home in the city's west end on Wednesday.

It was concluded after "nothing of concern" was unearthed.

Nearby homes had been evacuated during the search and residents were allowed to return by 22:00 GMT.

Image caption Police cordoned off an area around the property in Newcastle

Ch Insp Alison Best, from Northumbria Police, said in a statement: "We want to thank local people for their support throughout this operation.

"We received information that there could have been potentially harmful objects in the garden of the property and given the circumstances it was appropriate that we called in the experts to carry out the search.

"We are now satisfied following assistance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and Tyne and Wear Fire Service that there is nothing of concern at the location."