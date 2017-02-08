Garden of Newcastle College bomb plotter Liam Lyburd searched

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Lyburd was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of possessing weapons with intent to endanger life

Bomb disposal experts have searched the garden at the former home of a teenager who plotted a massacre at his college.

Liam Lyburd, from Newcastle, was jailed for life for possessing an arsenal of weapons including pipe bombs and a gun.

He had written graphic messages about a planned attack on Newcastle College in 2015, in which he had said "people will die".

A tip-off suggested "potentially harmful items" could be buried in the garden of the house he rented.

Lyburd, then 19, was jailed for a minimum of eight years after a trial heard he was a "significant risk" to the public.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Sourcing a gun using the Dark Web was like "buying chocolate", Lyburd said

A jury heard he had a "kill bag" containing overalls, a mask, boots and pipe bombs, a Glock pistol and ammunition at his home in Hamilton Place.

In a deleted file recovered from his computer, he had written: "People will die, there's no question about that."

Northumbria Police said they had begun a search of the garden after receiving information that two potentially harmful items may be buried.

A spokesman said: "Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are currently searching the garden of the property.

"The safety of the public is our priority and so as a precaution police have cordoned off the garden while the search is safely carried out.

"The occupant of the address has been temporarily moved, however no other residents in the area are affected at this point."

Image caption Police cordoned off an area around the property in Newcastle

Lyburd claimed he had not intended to hurt anyone at Newcastle College.

But sentencing him in September 2015, judge Paul Sloan QC said it could be "a very long time" before he was considered safe enough for release.

After being thrown out of college in 2012, Lyburd retreated into a reclusive online world, rarely leaving his bedroom, and amassed his arsenal using the Dark Web to buy illicit items.

Police said the search of the garden, which includes the use of metal detectors, would continue for several hours.