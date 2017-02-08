Newcastle Council considers handing running of parks to charity

A council has unveiled cost-saving measures to hand over the running of its parks to a charity.

Newcastle Council said the move could mean extra funding for its 32 parks as a newly-set up charity would be eligible to apply for special grants.

Those against the plan fear the city's parks will not be as well maintained with volunteers in charge.

Under the proposals, the council will still own the land and parks will remain free to enter.

Greg Stone, Lib Dem councillor for Heaton, said: "I am open minded about the principle of having the parks transferred to a trust, but I do have concerns about the financial figures and how they will stack up.

"There's always going to be a cost in maintaining parks. I can see there is an important role for volunteers, but I can't see volunteers taking on the task of doing everything the council does in terms of looking after parks.

"If we don't get a viable business plan behind this, it is inevitably going to lead to parks looking less cared for."

He also said he was worried about the "commercialisation" of park facilities such as charging for the use of tennis courts.

Image caption Volunteer David Crowe helps maintain Gosforth Central Park

The council is to start a public consultation on the proposals later this month.

A spokesman said that over the last seven years, park funding had been slashed by 90%.

The council needs to trim £70m off its budget over the next three years.

"Parks are so much more than just a place to feed the ducks and have a kick-about." a council statement said.

"They play a vital role in the leisure, recreational, health and wellbeing of the local community."

Councillor Kim McGuiness, Labour cabinet member for culture and communities, said: "Charities will have the opportunity to apply for funding that councils can't."