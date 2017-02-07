Teenager raped in lay-by after A197 lift offer

A driver who raped a teenager is being sought by police in Northumberland.

The 18-year-old was walking along the footpath of the A197, near Morpeth Golf Club, early on Saturday, when a man stopped and offered her a lift.

She accepted, but after driving a short distance he pulled into a lay-by - thought to be a gravelled area near Plessey Woods - and raped her.

The man is in his late 50s or early 60s, short, and of big build. He was driving a dark-coloured car.