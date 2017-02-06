Peter Scotter admits Sunderland shopping centre niqab attack

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Scotter, pictured at an earlier hearing, admitted pulling the woman's veil off

A man has admitted pulling a niqab off a woman and subjecting her to a tirade of racial abuse.

Peter Scotter shouted "you are in our country now" when he attacked his victim, who was with her young son, at a Sunderland shopping centre.

The 55-year-old, of Beach Street, Roker, Sunderland, admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and racially aggravated harassment.

He has 66 previous convictions and was told he was facing a jail sentence.

Both offences were based on Scotter's hostility towards a particular religious group, namely Islam, the court heard.

Grabbed veil

Judge Stephen Earl heard the victim was standing outside the Bridges shopping centre in July when Scotter grabbed her veil, almost throwing her to the ground.

Laura Lax, prosecuting, said the attack had left the victim feeling as if she could not go out.

Tony Hawks, defending, said Scotter had recently been diagnosed with a cancerous tumour under his tongue and was due to undergo surgery.

'Stupid' Muslim

During the abuse, Scotter was heard to swear at the woman and call her a "stupid" Muslim.

He continued to make derogatory comments when he was being interviewed after his arrest, Miss Lax said.

Scotter's previous convictions include actual bodily harm and racially aggravated criminal damage.