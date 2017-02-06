Tyne & Wear

Stanley car-injured pedestrian, 89, dies in hospital

Anne Tregoning Image copyright Durham Police
Image caption Anne Tregoning was a retired nurse

An elderly pedestrian has died days after she was hit by a car.

Anne Tregoning suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a Citroen Berlingo in Stanley, County Durham, on Thursday.

The 89-year-old retired nurse was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died at the weekend.

Durham Police has appealed for anyone who saw the incident at about 18:30 GMT, near East Stanley Methodist Church, to contact the force.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites