Stanley car-injured pedestrian, 89, dies in hospital

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Anne Tregoning was a retired nurse

An elderly pedestrian has died days after she was hit by a car.

Anne Tregoning suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a Citroen Berlingo in Stanley, County Durham, on Thursday.

The 89-year-old retired nurse was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died at the weekend.

Durham Police has appealed for anyone who saw the incident at about 18:30 GMT, near East Stanley Methodist Church, to contact the force.