Gareth Walsh dies after being hit by car in Cramlington

A pedestrian has been run over and killed in Northumberland.

Gareth Walsh, 36, from North Shields, was struck by a VW Golf on the A189 Spine Road in Cramlington, shortly before 15:50 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Walsh was treated at the scene by emergency services, but died from his injuries.

The road was closed for about two and a half hours while collision investigators inspected the scene, Northumbria Police said.