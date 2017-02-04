Southwick bingo hall fire: Two held in arson probe
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire which ripped through an old bingo hall.
More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze in Beaumont Street, Southwick, in Sunderland, on Friday.
The roof collapsed into the street and roads around the building were cordoned off as a safety precaution. It is not believed anyone was inside.
A man and a woman are in custody and helping with inquiries, Northumbria Police said.