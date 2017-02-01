Newcastle fan's train journey sees 56-ticket split

Image copyright Jonny Heywood Image caption Mr Heywood posted a picture of his ticket bonanza on Twitter

Newcastle United's travelling army of fans is used to long journeys, and one fan found a way to cut the cost of an FA Cup trip to Oxford - but it needed 56 separate rail tickets.

Jonny Heywood booked split tickets from Tyneside for the Magpies' FA Cup fourth round clash last weekend.

Mr Heywood, of Washington, said he saved a total of £56 by not booking a single ticket covering the whole trip.

But he and his girlfriend were left juggling 28 tickets each.

In his tweet, Mr Heywood jokingly thanked his friend for the "worst advice" he said he had ever received.

The tweet prompted other people to tell of their own thriftiness, including a football fan who posted a picture of a mound of tickets for a trip to see Southampton, which he said saved him £30.

Split tickets can save passengers money as separate fares for each leg of a journey - all on the same train - are sometimes cheaper than one ticket covering the entire trip.

On Wednesday, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which represents train operators announced a trial of a scheme that will automatically offer the cheapest possible fare to passengers.

As for Mr Heywood, although he saved money he had to endure a 3-0 pummelling at the hands of League One Oxford.