Image copyright Google Image caption A section of road was closed for seven hours while officers investigated the scene

A man has died following a crash on Tyneside.

The 31-year-old was in a Seat Leon which hit a mini roundabout at the junction of Kingsway and Tenth Avenue West, on Gateshead's Team Valley Trading Estate, at about 20:15 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.