Murder charge over 'tragic' death in Hexham

Image copyright Google Image caption A 32-year-old man was found unconscious with head injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found unconscious.

A 32-year-old man died outside the Studio Sport Bar in Hexham from head injuries on Saturday morning.

Archie Henderson, 25, of Redesmouth Court in Bellingham, will appear before Northumberland Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

Det Insp Dave English said the "tragic death" was being treated as an "isolated incident".