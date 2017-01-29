Tyne & Wear

Murder charge over 'tragic' death in Hexham

Studio Sport Bar Image copyright Google
Image caption A 32-year-old man was found unconscious with head injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found unconscious.

A 32-year-old man died outside the Studio Sport Bar in Hexham from head injuries on Saturday morning.

Archie Henderson, 25, of Redesmouth Court in Bellingham, will appear before Northumberland Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

Det Insp Dave English said the "tragic death" was being treated as an "isolated incident".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites