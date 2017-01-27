Ant and Dec appointed OBE by Prince Charles

Geordie duo Ant and Dec have been appointed OBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The presenters received the honour for their services to broadcasting and entertainment.

The pair, who have fronted shows such as Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, won the National Television Awards Best Presenter award for the 16th year in a row.

Anthony McPartlin OBE and Declan Donnelly OBE first met while acting in BBC children's drama Byker Grove in 1989.