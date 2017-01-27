Puffins not PowerPoint as Farne Islands seeks new ranger
- 27 January 2017
Wanted - man or woman with more knowledge of puffins than PowerPoint.
The National Trust is looking for a "brave" and "hardy" new ranger to work on the remote Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast.
Duties will include monitoring protected wildlife, scientific research and occasionally hair-drying damp chicks.
Countryside manager Gwen Potter said it was not "the normal nine to five" and "not a job for the faint-hearted".
"Being good with PowerPoint isn't a priority," she added.
Rangers live on the island, about two miles off the coast, for nine months of the year and need to be willing to "brave dive-bombing attacks from Arctic terns", the trust said.
There is no running water - apart from the sea - and storms can leave rangers "marooned" on the islands for weeks at a time.
Workplace social life is limited to thousands of puffins, one of England's largest seal colonies - and an annual 50,000 visitors.
Ms Potter said "living here, you truly feel like you're on the edge of the world".
'We're looking for someone with a passion for wildlife and conservation - and who wants to share that passion with others," she said.
The islands have been protected for 189 years and have been a site for scientific research for decades.
Other duties will include making repairs, counting seal pups and carrying out a five-yearly puffin census.
Applications must be in by 7 February.
About the Farne Islands
- The Farne Islands, about two miles off the Northumberland coast, can only be reached by boat
- There are 28 islands, although many are submerged at high tide
- Wildlife includes puffins, grey seals, shags, kittiwakes, razor bills, eider ducks and guillemots
- St Cuthbert's Chapel was built on Inner Farne in the 14th century
- The lighthouse on Longstone Island was home to famous rescuer Grace Darling