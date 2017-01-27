Man charged over death of Wallsend taxi driver David Hope

A man has been charged over the death of a taxi driver struck by a vehicle after stopping at a crash scene.

David Hope, 43, reported a car had hit the central reservation on the A19 in North Tyneside on 16 July last year.

Mr Hope, from Wallsend, then got out of his vehicle on the dual carriageway near Killingworth where he was hit.

A 25-year-old man from Ashington, Northumberland, has been charged with a number of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

The man, who is also charged with causing death by careless driving over the prescribed limit; causing death while driving disqualified and causing death while driving with no insurance and no driving licence, is due to appear in court on 1 March.