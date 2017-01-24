Driving standing up conviction for tall Newcastle man

Image copyright Adam Elliott/PA Image caption Adam Elliott had photographs taken to show his height in relation to the size of his car

A tall man has been convicted of driving while standing up after admitting dangerous driving.

Adam Elliott was accused of showing off to other motorists with his head poking out of the roof of a convertible Ford Ka.

The 26-year-old from Newcastle, who is 6ft 7in (2m) tall, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court but later blamed his height.

Speaking after the hearing, he said: "I was not stood up, I am just tall."

Judge Robert Adams said it was "pretty obvious" Elliott had been "showing off, demonstrating your height to people in an open top small car".

"It was a dangerous thing to do," he said.

Image copyright Adam Elliott/PA Image caption Adam Elliott pleaded guilty to dangerous driving but later insisted he was just tall and not standing up in the car

Mr Elliott, a car dealer, was seen in Gateshead and on the Tyne Bridge driving the car with the top down in January last year.

He had been delivering the vehicle to a customer, he said.

"I pleaded guilty to this because I was advised to, but I still insist I was not standing up," he said.

"It's just because of my height.

"I'm an excellent driver but I was advised to plead guilty to get it over with."

The court heard Elliott had 12 previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

He was given an interim driving ban of 12 months and will be sentenced next month.