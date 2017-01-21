New cycle path for Morpeth to 'improve safety'

Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption The new cycleway will improve safety for cyclists

Plans for a new cycle path to make travel safer in a Northumberland town have been revealed.

Northumberland County Council wants to build a new cycleway for people heading to Morpeth through Stobhill.

Work is expected to start next month once funding has been granted by the North East Combined Authority.

The scheme will create an off-road and on-road cycle route along the A196 and the A192 from the Stobhill roundabout, past Morpeth Station and Mafeking Park.

The work will also include widening existing footpaths, new and upgraded crossings and moving pedestrian islands and kerbed cycle sections.

Ian Swithenbank, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: "This scheme will allow us to implement significant improvements for cyclists, pedestrians and other road users in this part of Morpeth.

"These changes are important to improve sustainable travel options, providing much safer links to the railway station for cyclists and pedestrians."