Sunderland post office attempted robbery: Two appear in court
- 19 January 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted armed robbery.
A gunshot was fired inside the Ford Post Office in Hylton Road, Sunderland, on Monday at about 16:50 GMT. No customers were hurt.
The raiders were believed to have fled in a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of Pennywell.
Teesside magistrates remanded a 31-year-old man and released a 45-year-old man on bail. They will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.