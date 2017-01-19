Sunderland post office attempted robbery: Two appear in court

Image caption The attackers fled empty-handed, Northumbria Police said

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted armed robbery.

A gunshot was fired inside the Ford Post Office in Hylton Road, Sunderland, on Monday at about 16:50 GMT. No customers were hurt.

The raiders were believed to have fled in a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of Pennywell.

Teesside magistrates remanded a 31-year-old man and released a 45-year-old man on bail. They will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.