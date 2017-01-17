Two arrested after Sunderland post office attempted robbery

Image caption Police said a number of customers were in the post office at the time of the incident but were none were injured

Two men have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery on Wearside.

The arrests came after two men - one carrying a firearm - entered the post office on Hylton Road, Sunderland, at about 16:50 GMT on Monday.

A shop worker refused to hand over cash and the pair fled empty handed after a shot was fired.

Police said a 46-year-old and a 31-year-old were arrested in the Pallion area of the city in connection with the incident.

Officers said one of the men was taken to hospital for injuries believed to have been suffered during the attempted robbery.