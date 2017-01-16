Shot fired during Sunderland post office incident

Image caption Police are hunting the two men believed to be in their 20s

A shot was fired during an attempted robbery at a post office in Sunderland, police have said.

Two men - one carrying a firearm - entered the post office on Hylton Road at about 16:50 GMT and demanded cash.

The shop worker refused and the gun was fired before the pair made off empty handed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said a number of customers were in the shop at the time, but nobody was hurt. Police are appealing for witnesses.

They said the men may have fled in a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of Pennywell.