Scott McKenzie jailed for sexually assaulting four-year-old girl

A man who sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl has been jailed.

Scott Lee McKenzie, from Wrekenton, Gateshead, denied one charge of sexually assaulting the girl between 2014 and 2015.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury returned a guilty verdict and McKenzie was sentenced to nine years in jail.

The 28-year-old will also sign the sex offenders register for life.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "McKenzie is clearly a danger to children and the custodial sentence he received reflects the seriousness of his crime."