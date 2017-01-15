Newcastle affordable homes project wins £11.8m funding

Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption The council has already built new homes at Daisy Hill, Walkergate, with previous government funds

A council has been awarded nearly £12m to build hundreds of new affordable homes.

Newcastle City Council intends to fund 449 properties with the allocation, which it says is the largest in the north-east of England.

Cabinet member for housing, Jane Streather, said they wanted to create "sustainable and balanced communities".

The different types of accommodation planned include shared ownership and rent-to-buy.

'Minimising risk'

Housing for older people and those with disabilities or other care needs are also proposed.

The council has prepared council-owned land for development, "encouraging investment and minimising the risk for developers", it said.

However, some communities in places like High West Jesmond and Kenton have protested against the allocation of green space in the city for housing.

The £11.8m funding comes from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) which has already allocated money for affordable homes such as bungalows at Daisy Hill in Walkergate.

Ms Streather said new homes for vulnerable residents would "allow those with care needs to live independently, easing the pressure on care budgets".