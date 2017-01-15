Newcastle teen campaigns for CPR training in schools

A teenager from Newcastle is campaigning for CPR - cardiopulmonary resuscitation - to be taught in schools after the death of her friend.

Fourteen-year-old Michael Quinn died in 2014 when an asthma attack sent him into cardiac arrest.

Since his death his friend Bobbi Potts, 15, has been raising money to fund defibrillators and CPR training in schools and public places.

