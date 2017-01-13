Tyne & Wear

No retrial for Durham University rape accused student

Durham Crown Court
Image caption The jury failed to reach verdicts on the three counts of rape

A university student accused of rape will not face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Durham University geography student Alastair Cooke stood trial in December accused of three counts of raping a woman after a party in June 2015.

The 22-year-old denied the charges and after a two-week trial the jury failed to reach verdicts.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there would not be a retrial after consulting the woman.

Mr Cooke, of Perranarworthal, Cornwall, originally stood trial at Durham Crown Court.

