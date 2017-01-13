Trapped fisherman rescued from pier by Blyth lifeboat crew

Image copyright PA Image caption The Environment Agency said the worst had passed but to avoid coastal areas

A fisherman had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after being cut off by huge waves on a pier during the tidal surge.

The RNLI crew at Blyth was called just after 16:00 GMT to reports of a man stranded on the east pier near the lighthouse.

Spokesman for the RNLI, Robin Palmer, said the man was cut off by huge waves and had to be led to safety.

The Environment Agency has since said the evening's high tides have passed.

In Newcastle, water reached the top of the temporary barrier for a short time but is now receding.

Three flood warnings remain in place overnight at Seahouses, the Tynemouth area and Roker in Sunderland.

Earlier in the day, snow brought problems for road users in the North East, including 50 vehicles stuck on a Tyneside slip road.

Difficult driving conditions saw the vehicles become stuck off the A1 Western Bypass in Newcastle.

Up to 15 vehicles were also involved in a crash on the A19 near Peterlee in County Durham.

Some roads, mainly on higher routes, were also closed but there have not been any reports of injuries.