Hundreds of new jobs could come to North Tyneside after plans to build three cranes on the banks of the Tyne were approved by the council.

Offshore Group Newcastle wants to re-open part of the old Amec site at the Hadrian Yard in Wallsend, and put the cranes there.

The company believes it can secure enough work at the yard to employ 200 workers in the short term, with hundreds more in the future.