Jarrow bookmakers siege: Man charged

A man has been charged in connection with a siege at a bookmakers.

Four people were held by a man with a firearm on Sunday evening inside the South Tyneside Coral bookmakers, police said.

The last person was released from the shop on Grange Road, Jarrow, at about 20:45 GMT, after several hours.

Alistair Gallow, 39, of Percy Street, has been charged with nine offences including false imprisonment and possessing a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody by South Tyneside magistrates to appear at crown court next month.

