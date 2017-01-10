Jarrow bookmakers siege: Man charged
A man has been charged in connection with a siege at a bookmakers.
Four people were held by a man with a firearm on Sunday evening inside the South Tyneside Coral bookmakers, police said.
The last person was released from the shop on Grange Road, Jarrow, at about 20:45 GMT, after several hours.
Alistair Gallow, 39, of Percy Street, has been charged with nine offences including false imprisonment and possessing a firearm.
He has been remanded in custody by South Tyneside magistrates to appear at crown court next month.