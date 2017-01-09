MP death threat troll John Nimmo admits further charges

Image copyright PA Image caption John Nimmo will be sentenced on 10 February

An internet troll who made anti-Semitic death threats to a Labour MP has admitted further charges.

John Nimmo, from South Shields, sent two emails to Luciana Berger saying she would "get it like Jo Cox" and "watch your back Jewish scum".

The three further charges related to tweets sent to someone saying "watch your back you Jewish inbred, you're dead meat, National Action".

Nimmo will be sentenced on 10 February at Newcastle Crown Court.

In a separate incident, he also admitted sending emails to an anti-hate crime group in which he threatened to blow up a mosque.

One of Nimmo's messages to Ms Berger included a picture of a large knife and came just three weeks after MP Jo Cox was killed, the court heard.

Nimmo was jailed in 2014 for eight weeks for sending abusive messages on Twitter to feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez and MP Stella Creasy.