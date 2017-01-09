Hostages freed after Jarrow bookmakers siege

Four people were held inside a bookmakers by a man with a firearm during a siege lasting several hours.

Police were called to the Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, at 17:46 GMT on Sunday. The fourth person was released at about 20:45.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and a firearm seized by officers.

Northumbria Police said shots heard during the incident were from a police-issue "less lethal weapon" that was used, but no-one was injured.