Hostages freed after Jarrow bookmakers siege
9 January 2017 Last updated at 10:27 GMT
Four people were held inside a bookmakers by a man with a firearm during a siege lasting several hours.
Police were called to the Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, at 17:46 GMT on Sunday. The fourth person was released at about 20:45.
A 39-year-old man was arrested and a firearm seized by officers.
Northumbria Police said shots heard during the incident were from a police-issue "less lethal weapon" that was used, but no-one was injured.