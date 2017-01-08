Hostages freed after Jarrow bookmakers siege

Image copyright Stephen Dixon

Four hostages being held inside a bookmakers by a man with a firearm have been freed, police have said.

Officers were called to the Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, at 17:46 GMT and the fourth person was released after three hours at 20:44.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm was seized by officers.

Northumbria Police said shots that were heard during the incident were from a police-issue "less lethal weapon" that was used but no one was injured.

Dame Vera Baird, PCC for Northumbria, tweeted: "All hostages free as Jarrow siege ends.

"Told: he had loaded sawn-off, but arrested without police use of firearms. Well done and glad all safe."