Supermarket collapse mother thanks life-saving 'heroes'

A woman who survived a collapse on Christmas Eve in a busy supermarket thanks to the efforts of staff and passers-by has held an emotional reunion with the people who saved her life.

Catherine Maguire, 48, was shopping with her three daughters and her husband for a last-minute present in Sainsbury's at the Arnison Centre, Durham, when she dropped to the floor.

She had a blood clot to the heart, stopped breathing and had no pulse when store staff sprung into action, followed by Police and Community Support Officer Debbie Sadler-Knox.

They were joined by off-duty paramedic Stephen Tate, a passing anaesthetist and an on-duty paramedic Sarah Ulph, who happened to be refuelling at the supermarket, as they conducted CPR.

Mrs Maguire said: "I feel extremely lucky to be alive because I don't think I would have survived if it hadn't been here, with all the people here to help me."